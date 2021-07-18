Advertisement

Staunton residents weigh in on changing recycling options with Recyclops on the way

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Recycling options are growing in Staunton after the opening of the new recycling center at the beginning of this month and the private company Recyclops coming to the Queen City soon.

Area activists say it’s an improvement over the city’s previous curbside pickup recycling which was flawed in several ways.

“In reality a lot of the materials weren’t able to be recycled that were being put in there, and we couldn’t recycle any plastic. People were mixing up things in the bins,” said Caroline Sheridan, the secretary of Shenandoah Green, an environmental action group in the area.

However, some who live in the city are not thrilled with the new system, saying the center has limited and inconsistent hours.

“People are missing times and driving around with stuff in their cars that they didn’t want to, so it’s a little bit of an issue but we’d like to see it done more efficiently,” said Steve Brotzman, a Staunton resident.

David Simms, another Staunton resident said he feels the center’s hours are a big problem for the elderly, people with disabilities, and those who work a nine to five but want to recycle, and that city leaders didn’t do a good job working with residents on the plan.

Simms added that Recyclops could be a good alternative for those who can’t make it to the city’s recycling center themselves. Recyclops will begin serving Staunton as soon as 100 residents sign up for the service.

Staunton residents can sign up for the program here.

