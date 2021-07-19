Advertisement

Augusta Health gives vaccination update and announces more clinic opportunities

Augusta Health announced Monday that vaccinations for COVID-19 are now available in all Augusta...
Augusta Health announced Monday that vaccinations for COVID-19 are now available in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health announced Monday that vaccinations for COVID-19 are now available in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices.

Augusta Health officials say patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

There are several opportunities for COVID-19 vaccination in the community this week:

  • The Waynesboro Generals game at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro on Wednesday, July 21 from 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Bluegrass in the Park at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton on Wednesday, July 21 from 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Groovin’ at the Greenway at Constitution Park in Waynesboro on Thursday, July 22 from 6-8 p.m.
  • The Vax the Valley! event on Saturday, July 24 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sunspots Pavilion in Staunton.  Musical guests are Brent Hull and Brittany Leigh, 14 lbs and The Findells

Those who need assistance to schedule are asked to call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

“As has been reported nationally, the number of positive COVID-10 tests is increasing again.  Vaccination is very effective in preventing hospitalization or death from COVID-19,” said Lisa Schwenk with Augusta Health.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Department of Corrections warns inmates about responding to survey received in mail
Body found in Stuarts Draft
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Minimum wage workers can’t afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the country, new report says
Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him
The James Madison University softball team was being honored at the Washington Nationals game...
JMU alums reflect on scary night at Nationals Park

Latest News

Valley Health officials say the standard takes effect immediately for all new employees joining...
Valley Health announces all employees and medical workers to get vaccine
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) issued a statement Monday supporting...
VHHA statement supporting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for Virginia hospital and health system employees
Fewer than 57% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in...
COVID-19: Battling vaccine misinformation
Virginia State University in Ettrick. (Source: NBC12)
Virginia State University to clear account balances for students enrolled during pandemic