Augusta Health gives vaccination update and announces more clinic opportunities

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health announced Monday that vaccinations for COVID-19 are now available in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices.

Augusta Health officials say patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

There are several opportunities for COVID-19 vaccination in the community this week:

The Waynesboro Generals game at Kate Collins Middle School in Waynesboro on Wednesday, July 21 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Bluegrass in the Park at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton on Wednesday, July 21 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Groovin’ at the Greenway at Constitution Park in Waynesboro on Thursday, July 22 from 6-8 p.m.

The Vax the Valley! event on Saturday, July 24 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sunspots Pavilion in Staunton. Musical guests are Brent Hull and Brittany Leigh, 14 lbs and The Findells

Those who need assistance to schedule are asked to call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

“As has been reported nationally, the number of positive COVID-10 tests is increasing again. Vaccination is very effective in preventing hospitalization or death from COVID-19,” said Lisa Schwenk with Augusta Health.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.