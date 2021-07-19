Advertisement

Clinical trial at UVA reveals hopeful COVID-19 treatment

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A common drug used to treat serious asthma and eczema allergies is in a clinical trial right now at the University of Virginia to prevent severe cases of COVID-19.

“The clinical trial for Dupilumab started in June, but this research goes back to the beginning of the pandemic,” laboratory technician Mary Young said.

Doctors at UVA first administered Dupilumab to a patient with coronavirus last month. The results, so far, appear to be promising.

“We were able to discover if you were on Dupilumab when you got COVID-19 you were 100% likely to survive the infection, whereas it was only 95% survival in patients who were not on Dupilumab when they got COVID-19,” Dr. Bill Petri said.

Researchers are hopeful this drug could prevent COVID-19 patients from needing ventilators.

“The treatment is very good now, but we’re trying to improve on a good thing with this new drug approach,” Petri said.

Petri hopes to enhance treatment so patients who come into the COVID Clinic can walk out with an even better outcome.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Department of Corrections warns inmates about responding to survey received in mail
Body found in Stuarts Draft
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Minimum wage workers can’t afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the country, new report says
The James Madison University softball team was being honored at the Washington Nationals game...
JMU alums reflect on scary night at Nationals Park
Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him

Latest News

Photo from a video showing tear gas being deployed on protesters.
Unanswered questions linger about Lee Monument tear-gassing as review gets underway
Park officials hope to decrease deer-related collisions with signage through the park.
Shenandoah National Park warns drivers about deer-related collisions
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Congressman Ben Cline discusses his new expansion bill on Monday, July 19. (WHSV)
Congressman Cline works to modernize G.I. Bill