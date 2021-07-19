Advertisement

Congressman Cline works to modernize G.I. Bill

Congressman Ben Cline discusses his new expansion bill on Monday, July 19. (WHSV)
Congressman Ben Cline discusses his new expansion bill on Monday, July 19. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A local lawmaker is pushing to expand veteran benefits.

The Veteran Entrepreneurship Act of 2021, partially sponsored by Representative Ben Cline (VA-6), will allow veterans to use G.I. Bill benefits to start a business. The money can go to business classes and serve as seed money.

Cline says this bill is about modernizing the G.I. Bill.

“The veterans are living in a new, modern era, so it’s time to modernize the G.I. Bill for the next generation,” he said.

While the number of small businesses have gone up, Cline says the number of veteran-owned businesses has decreased.

“Veteran businesses, on average, last longer and are stronger than most other businesses, so we want to make sure that those continue to be a core part of our economy nationwide,” said Cline.

This bill will give veterans more options on what they want to do after service.

“Veterans, just as often as they want to pursue their higher education goals, they want to start a small business or become an entrepreneur,” the congressman said.

Cline says the bill will be taken on by the Veteran Affairs Committee. He serves on the Appropriations Committee, and he’ll have to make allowances in the budget since more people will use G.I. Benefits under this legislation.

Cline hopes to see the bill on the Congress floor by fall.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Department of Corrections warns inmates about responding to survey received in mail
Body found in Stuarts Draft
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Minimum wage workers can’t afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the country, new report says
The James Madison University softball team was being honored at the Washington Nationals game...
JMU alums reflect on scary night at Nationals Park
Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him

Latest News

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash
Ben Cline
Rep. Cline introduces bipartisan bill to increase opportunities for veterans
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates for governor sound off on Virginia top business ranking
W.Va. House Speaker strips delegate of committee vice chair position following sexual social media post