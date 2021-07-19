Congressman Cline works to modernize G.I. Bill

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A local lawmaker is pushing to expand veteran benefits.

The Veteran Entrepreneurship Act of 2021, partially sponsored by Representative Ben Cline (VA-6), will allow veterans to use G.I. Bill benefits to start a business. The money can go to business classes and serve as seed money.

Cline says this bill is about modernizing the G.I. Bill.

“The veterans are living in a new, modern era, so it’s time to modernize the G.I. Bill for the next generation,” he said.

While the number of small businesses have gone up, Cline says the number of veteran-owned businesses has decreased.

“Veteran businesses, on average, last longer and are stronger than most other businesses, so we want to make sure that those continue to be a core part of our economy nationwide,” said Cline.

This bill will give veterans more options on what they want to do after service.

“Veterans, just as often as they want to pursue their higher education goals, they want to start a small business or become an entrepreneur,” the congressman said.

Cline says the bill will be taken on by the Veteran Affairs Committee. He serves on the Appropriations Committee, and he’ll have to make allowances in the budget since more people will use G.I. Benefits under this legislation.

Cline hopes to see the bill on the Congress floor by fall.

