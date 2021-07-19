Advertisement

DOJ: Va. business owner spent $2.8 million in Medicaid funds on travel, casinos, designer clothes

The Texas woman was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
(Source: Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Hannah Eason
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Texas woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison after defrauding the Virginia Medicaid system out of $2.8 million dollars, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Between 2011 and 2018, prosecutors say Katrina Lynch used funds for spending sprees at casinos, luxury retail store and foreign travel.

The 39-year-old woman owned and operated Tender Heart, LLC, a Midlothian-based company that ensures Medicaid recipients receive needed services.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Lynch routinely submitted bills to Medicaid for services that her company never provided. For example, Lynch submitted bills to Medicaid for services supposedly provided to Medicaid recipients that had died. Due to fraudulent submissions, Medicaid incorrectly paid Lynch at least $2,816,633.

Officials say Lynch used the fraudulent funds for extensive overseas travel, restaurants, gambling, cosmetic surgery, jewelry and vehicles.

The Cypress, Texas, resident spent more than $47,000 of Medicaid funds at casinos, including the Bellagio in Las Vegas and Harrah’s in New Orleans. She spent more than $100,000 at luxury stores such as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton.

Lynch spent more than $250,000 on travel expenses, including a trip to London in 2018, a trip to the Bahamas in 2017 and a Royal Caribbean Cruise in 2017. She also took trips to Hollywood, California, and Miami, the release stated.

She spent more than $25,000 on beauty services, and she spent approximately $29,000 on concert tickets, movie theaters and golf.

“We must hold fraudulent healthcare providers accountable, not only because they are stealing from our healthcare system but they are also stealing from Virginia taxpayers in the process,” said Mark R. Herring, attorney general of Virginia.

Officials say Lynch received warnings about the billing practices during two audits. As a result, A Tender Heart was required to repay more than $335,000 to Virginia Medicaid.

She was sentenced on Monday to serve 50 months in prison for the fraudulent activity.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia Department of Corrections warns inmates about responding to survey received in mail
Body found in Stuarts Draft
The James Madison University softball team was being honored at the Washington Nationals game...
JMU alums reflect on scary night at Nationals Park
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Minimum wage workers can’t afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the country, new report says
Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him

Latest News

Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.
Regional COVID-19 cases steadily increasing, over 99% in unvaccinated people
A group of concerned residents in McGaheysville are banding together in an effort to prevent...
McGaheysville residents rallying against proposed development
Home prices in the valley are continuing to rise with median sales prices up ten percent from a...
Local home prices continue to rise in strong seller’s market
The Dynamic Angels lost thousands of dollars they raised through fundraisers due to a scam.
‘I was in disbelief’: Richmond dance academy loses thousands of dollars through scam