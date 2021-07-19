Advertisement

Harrisonburg officials solicit feedback for how to spend CDBG funds

(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The City of Harrisonburg is looking into how to spend funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

Every year these block grants bring funding to localities from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Due to the pandemic, the City of Harrisonburg received an extra allotment of money to aid in the COVID-19 response. There are more than $326,000 available.

And now the city is asking for feedback from residents to better understand how the funds could help the community.

City officials say the funds are to support those experiencing homelessness or organizations already in place that support a similar mission.

“We know people in our community are struggling. They have struggled the last year, they are still struggling, being about to use funds like this to put toward services to help individuals in our community whether that be with housing or with mental health care or a number of things we’re trying to do to support our community,” City Director of Communications, Michael Parks, said.

Public feedback is open now until 9 a.m. on July 22. To submit your feedback, you can contact City Hall and ask for a CDBG coordinator or reach out via email.

You can read more about the CDBG funds by clicking here.

