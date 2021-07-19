Advertisement

HFD responding to gas leak on Vine Street

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg officials took to Twitter Monday afternoon to announce that Vine Street is currently closed in the 300 block due to a natural gas leak.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is currently in control of the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid this area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check in with WHSV for updates.

