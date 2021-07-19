Advertisement

HPD investigates attempted burglary

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two subjects involved in a recent attempted burglary at a local pharmacy.

On July 9, 2021, officers with HPD were dispatched to a commercial alarm at the Medicap Pharmacy on Pro Pointe Lane in Harrisonburg. Two subjects are seen on surveillance footage arriving in a silver, 2020-2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, according to an HPD press release.

The first subject is described as wearing all gray sweatpants and hooded sweatshirt with gloves and white tennis shoes. This subject appears to be approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

The second subject is wearing black sweatpants and a navy-blue sweatshirt with white tennis shoes and an orange baseball cap with a camo face covering. This subject is slightly shorter, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighting approximately 140 pounds.

HPD asks anyone with information regarding this crime to please contact HPD’s Major Crime Unit at (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

