Linville camp creates safe space for people with disabilities

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Nestled up the back roads in Rockingham County sits Camp Still Meadows. It’s a special oasis for people with disabilities to express themselves. The camp offers multiple therapeutic activities for children and adults including horse therapy and a day camp.

The land was donated to the camp in 2000 by founder Janet Maasch. When she passed away in 2012, she left her house, workshop and remaining acreage to the camp in her trust. Board president, Jodi Haas, says she has loved seeing the camp grow into what it has become today.

“We have a handicapped-accessible treehouse. Kids are able to go in the treehouse even if they are in a wheelchair. The beds in our garden are raised so that anybody can work in them,” said Jodi Haas.

Jodi says she loves to see her campers see the things they are able to do and make connections with them.

The camp says they are always in need of volunteers. The camp is also mainly donation-based and accepts those on their website.

