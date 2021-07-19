Advertisement

Part 1: An Afternoon with Quin Houff

Quin Houff shared a glimpse into his life off the NASCAR track.
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV’s Peri Sheinin spent an afternoon with local NASCAR driver Quin Houff. Houff grew up in Weyers Cave and attended Fort Defiance High School before climbing the ranks of the racing world.

Now a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, Houff spends his days racing on the biggest stage. He shared insight into his training, mental health, and career goals on and off the track.

