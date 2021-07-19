Advertisement

Part of Route 679 Closed July 21 for Railroad Crossing Repairs

VDOT says this closure will allow the Norfolk Southern railway to make repairs to a crossing...
VDOT says this closure will allow the Norfolk Southern railway to make repairs to a crossing just south of Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that part of Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) in Rockingham County will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, July 21.

VDOT says this closure will allow the Norfolk Southern railway to make repairs to a crossing just south of Harrisonburg, from 8:30 a.m. through the end of the day. During the work, Route 679 will be closed to through traffic between Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) and Route 898 (Pleasants Drive).

The following detours will be in place:

  • Drivers approaching the work zone from the east will turn left on Route 704 and then right on Route 898 to reach the end of the detour.
  • Drivers approaching the work zone from the west will turn right on Route 898 and then left on Route 704 to reach the end of the detour.

All work is weather permitting. For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Department of Corrections warns inmates about responding to survey received in mail
Body found in Stuarts Draft
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Minimum wage workers can’t afford a two-bedroom rental anywhere in the country, new report says
Police: Virginia deputy fatally shot teen who stabbed him
The James Madison University softball team was being honored at the Washington Nationals game...
JMU alums reflect on scary night at Nationals Park

Latest News

HPD is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two subjects involved in a recent...
HPD investigates attempted burglary
Harrisonburg officials solicit feedback for how to spend CDBG funds
Shenandoah Valley ‘Return to Earn’ Program open to eligible businesses
Liberty University
Former Liberty University employee files discrimination suit