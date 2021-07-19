Part of Route 679 Closed July 21 for Railroad Crossing Repairs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that part of Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) in Rockingham County will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, July 21.

VDOT says this closure will allow the Norfolk Southern railway to make repairs to a crossing just south of Harrisonburg, from 8:30 a.m. through the end of the day. During the work, Route 679 will be closed to through traffic between Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) and Route 898 (Pleasants Drive).

The following detours will be in place:

Drivers approaching the work zone from the east will turn left on Route 704 and then right on Route 898 to reach the end of the detour.

Drivers approaching the work zone from the west will turn right on Route 898 and then left on Route 704 to reach the end of the detour.

All work is weather permitting. For updated traffic alerts and traveler information, dial 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.

