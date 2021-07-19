Advertisement

Richmond woman charged with DUI after wrong-way crash on I-95

Virginia State Police released photos from the crash scene on Interstate 95. Both vehicles...
Virginia State Police released photos from the crash scene on Interstate 95. Both vehicles appear to have significant damage, including smashed windows, busted headlights and missing wheels.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 25-year-old woman is facing charges for driving under the influence after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95.

Police say Richmond resident Zakeeya A. Birchett was driving a Ford Focus and heading south in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Broad Street.

Then, police say Birchett struck a 2001 Honda CR-V in the left lane around 2:51 a.m. on Sunday.

Three people were in the CR-V and were not transported to the hospital.

Birchett was taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

