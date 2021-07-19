Warm with lower humidity this week

MONDAY: Mild and comfortable to begin the work week this morning, as temperatures will slowly climb out of the 60s. We’ll have lots of cloud cover early with the cold front still nearby to our south. However, as we go throughout the morning and afternoon, those clouds will decrease and we’ll eventually see a good amount of sunshine. Turning warmer today, but still not as humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A warm evening with temperatures eventually dipping back into the 70s. Mostly clear overnight and quite pleasant. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures eventually rising into the 70s this morning. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few spots near 90. Humidity levels remaining low, so even though it will be quite warm, it will feel rather comfortable for the afternoon as opposed to muggy. Another beautiful day overall if you plan to spend time outside.

A very warm and nice Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 80s. Staying partly cloudy during the overnight hours. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Warm to start the day with temperatures in the 70s early. More sunshine for the afternoon and becoming warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s to right around 90 in many locations, especially in the Valley. A weak cold front will push close to the region today, eventually crossing the area at some point during the day. Really only a very isolated shower or storm today with the passing front, but most stay dry with plenty of sun. This cold front will give us another shot of dry air, so humidity levels will continue to stay low. Another comfortable night ahead with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Despite the passing front yesterday, we’ll continue our stretch of very warm days. We start out with temperatures in the 60s and quickly rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and hot with highs around 90, upper 80s for West Virginia locations. Humidity staying low. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Starting off mild with temperatures rising into the 70s. Another hot day with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures this afternoon a touch higher than the past couple of days, as many spots likely into the lower 90s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon as we’ll have another weak front push through the region, but not everyone will see a storm. In fact, most stay dry. With the front, we get yet another shot of dry air, which will make for a pleasant night. Low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mild and pleasant to begin the day with temperatures eventually reaching the 70s. Lots of sunshine to start the weekend and still quite warm, but not as hot. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and still low humidity. As we go into the night, a warm front will begin to lift through the area, which will finally increase our moisture in the air. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s and feeling a bit more humid.

SUNDAY: More humid to begin the day with temperatures in the 70s early. More clouds than sun today, and with the warm front still nearby, we’ll slightly increase our shower and storm activity today. However, this is all dependent on timing, so continue to check back for the latest updates. Warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and feeling a bit more muggy.

