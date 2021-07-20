Advertisement

Appalachian Physical Therapy in Strasburg offering new laser treatment trial for free

Dr. Brewster preparing the laser therapy machine that can be rolled around his office in Strasburg.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, Appalachian Physical Therapy INC. in Strasburg is offering a new type of treatment to help relieve pain and it’s free to the community to try.

The new treatment is called Class IV Laser Therapy and uses heat and light to provide relief to pain, swelling, and limited range of motion.

“Once the treatment is finished often times the effect is immediate and people are able to do the motions and the things that actually hurt from less than five minutes prior to that,” Dr. Dave Brewster, co-owner of Appalachian Physical Therapy, said.

Brewster says what the laser is doing is using photons to beam light through tissues, it will heat up the area and help reduce inflammation.

On Wednesday, the office will be offering its second free treatment day to anyone who signs up. Brewster says they held their first free day last week and saw patients improve in just minutes.

“I have her come over and reach into our cabinet here and she could barely get to the second shelf. Less than three minutes of treatment she could do that pain-free,” Brewster said. " I’m talking about bringing the pain down from a seven to zero.”

Brewster says after using laser treatment himself, he is happy to see more people interested in its benefits.

To find out more information on the cost of the treatment after the trial or how to register call the Strasburg office at (540) 252 - 3892.

