Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation

41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora has been charged with murder and knowingly possessing a...
41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora has been charged with murder and knowingly possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 6:37 a.m., the Augusta County Emergency Operations Center received a call from the Staunton Police Department about a citizen walk-in at the Staunton Police Department.

A 41-year-old Augusta County resident presented himself at the Staunton Police Department and advised SPD Officers that he was in a domestic disturbance with his wife at their home in the 200 block of Morton Road in Crimora, Virginia overnight.

Officials say he reported that during the disturbance a firearm was discharged, and he left the scene and later traveled to the Staunton Police Department.

Augusta County Deputies immediately responded to the residence on Morton Road, made entry to the home at 7:03 a.m., and quickly discovered a 38-year-old female, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced at the scene, according to a release.

While Deputies secured the scene on Morton Road, the male was detained and transported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The male suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora, Virginia. White has been charged with murder, knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony, and use or display of firearm in committing felony.

White is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Kelin Mirei Pacheco-White, his wife.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and in the preliminary stages.

