Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

CRIMORA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at her Crimora home on July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.

41-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh is describes as having brown eyes and brown hair, is five feet and three inches tall, and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black tube top dress and flip flops. Officials say she has tattoos all over her body; specifically “Trouble” on her shoulder blades, “EWY” on her right wrist and paw prints up her legs.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

