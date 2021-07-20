Advertisement

Coalition hopes to make high drug prices an issue in the fall campaign

(KOTA)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new coalition hopes to make the high cost of prescription drugs an issue in the fall campaign.

The group Virginians for Affordable Medicine includes nine organizations concerned with access to prescription drugs.

They are asking candidates to support the creation of a prescription drug affordability board, and vote for other legislation that could address the issue.

Kat Schroeder is a resident of Arlington who lives with type 1 diabetes and relies on insulin to maintain her health.

“Drug pricing reform must be a top priority for everyone running for office in Virginia,” Schroeder said during a virtual news conference Tuesday morning. “People like me cannot afford to wait. We need change now.”

Members of the House of Delegates are up for re-election and the new coalition is seeking commitments from candidates who will be on the ballot in November.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora has been charged with murder and knowingly possessing a...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation
Valley Health officials say the standard takes effect immediately for all new employees joining...
Valley Health announces all employees and medical workers to get vaccine
The James Madison University softball team was being honored at the Washington Nationals game...
JMU alums reflect on scary night at Nationals Park
A group of concerned residents in McGaheysville are banding together in an effort to prevent...
McGaheysville residents rallying against proposed development
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

Racing returned to Colonial Downs this week, as the track opened 21 days of thoroughbred horse...
Racing returns to Colonial Downs
Evening Weather Forecast 7/20/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 7/20/2021
Grottoes making plans to use ARPA funding
Grottoes making plans to use ARPA funding
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation