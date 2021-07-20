Former Northern Va. police officer accused of sexual misconduct with teen cadet

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A former Northern Virginia police officer accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage girl in the department’s cadet program has been indicted.

News outlets report that a Fairfax County grand jury indicted John Grimes on Monday, charging him with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial relationship.

Authorities say the alleged misconduct began when Grimes took the 16-year-old on ride-alongs and came to light after the FBI alerted the department that Grimes failed a lie-detector test while applying for a special agent job.

Grimes resigned last year.

If convicted, Grimes faces up to 15 years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.