Advertisement

Gov. Northam to announce mask policy for fall school year this week

Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine...
Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine status. That mask mandate ends this week.(Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be announcing a mask policy for the upcoming school year this week.

Right now, every person inside a Virginia school must wear a mask, regardless of their vaccine status. That mask mandate ends this week.

According to the governor, the policy for the fall will likely be in line with the CDC’s guidelines, which recommends masks only for unvaccinated students and staff members, ages 2 and older.

About 35 percent of the students in Virginia who are eligible for the vaccine have not received it, according to the governor. That number is lower in central Virginia. Data provided by the Virginia Department of Health says an average of 30 percent of Richmond city children ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Northam will be issuing the mask policy in the next couple of days.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12 on that announcement.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Valley Health officials say the standard takes effect immediately for all new employees joining...
Valley Health announces all employees and medical workers to get vaccine
The James Madison University softball team was being honored at the Washington Nationals game...
JMU alums reflect on scary night at Nationals Park
A group of concerned residents in McGaheysville are banding together in an effort to prevent...
McGaheysville residents rallying against proposed development
HPD is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two subjects involved in a recent...
HPD investigates attempted burglary
Body found in Stuarts Draft

Latest News

Infectious disease doctor talks when and why booster shots may be needed
RHSPCA at full capacity
RHSPCA at full capacity
A youngster gets ready to enjoy his free Cici's pizza.
Pizza night a success, more than 1,000 smoke alarms checked
Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing person
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person