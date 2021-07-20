Advertisement

Grottoes making plans to use ARPA funding

Some towns in Rockingham County are already beginning to distribute American Rescue Plan funds, while others like Grottoes are still in the planning stages of how to best use the money.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Some towns in Rockingham County are already beginning to distribute American Rescue Plan funds, while others like Grottoes are still in the planning stages of how to best use the money.

Grottoes has received the first half of the $2.2 million the town is getting in funding. Leaders there are still planning out how they’ll be implementing the funds, but hope to use part of the money to renovate the town’s aging water infrastructure.

“We’re gonna do a water study to look at our public water facilities, water lines, evaluate those lines see if there’s improvements that need to be made,” said town manager Stefanie McAlister. “We have kind of an aging water infrastructure so we want to look at improving the water lines that we have throughout town.”

They also hope to provide a boost to the town’s revenue sources that were hit hard during the pandemic.

“Our biggest revenue loss was at Grand Caverns, tours were closed down during COVID so I would like to take some of the money from the lost revenue there and put that back into the caverns and our parks, improving water supply electrical and things like that,” said McAlister.

Town leaders will continue to brainstorm and iron out a plan to implement these projects in the coming months.

