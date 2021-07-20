Handbell players bring Christmas joy to Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two Salvation Army volunteers brought some extra joy to the Salvation Army’s Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign Tuesday. The professional handbell duo played 20 different Christmas carols to encourage the giving spirit.

“Our biggest hope is to raise money for the Salvation Army but we also like to spread the joy of handbells and we get a lot of movies, we get a lot of questions, if you’re a good boy and girl we let you play handbells a little bit,” said Kathleen Wissinger of the Mosaic Handbell Ensemble.

Kathleen and her music partner Aimee Buchanan performed for the Salvation Army last year during their Christmas Red Kettle event. The two have been performing as a duo after the pandemic limited the number of ringers they could bring last year.

