Infectious disease doctor talks when and why booster shots may be needed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - As the Delta variant continues to spread across the country and worldwide, health experts are studying whether or not a booster shot will be recommended for those who are fully vaccinated.

UVA Health’s Dr. Bill Petri says booster shots with any vaccines are common.

“For example the tetanus vaccine, we all get a booster every ten years. The flu vaccine we get a booster once a year. I think it is for sure we will get a booster of covid vaccines. What everyone doesn’t know is just when will we need that,” Dr. Petri said.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and Biotech announced their studies show a third shot would create the, “highest levels of protective efficacy against all currently known variants including Delta.”

Following that announcement, the FDA and CDC stated that people who are fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.

“There is no evidence yet that the immune system is forgetting about covid. The Delta variant is covered by the current vaccine so that is good. Everyone expects that sooner or later that those two things will no longer be the situation and we will need a booster,” Dr. Petri explained.

Dr. Petri says one exception to the necessity of a third dose is if you are severely immunocompromised. Studies have shown those with weaker immune systems do have a better response to the additional dose.

