Local Baseball Scoreboard: July 17-18

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball scores in the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League for July 17-18.

July 17

Valley Baseball League: Playoffs

Grottoes 10, New Market 1

Rockingham County Baseball League

New Market 6, Blue Sox 3

July 18

Valley Baseball League: Playoffs

Woodstock 8, Winchester 1

Winchester 3, Woodstock 1

Strasburg 12, Purcellville 2

Waynesboro 3, Harrisonburg 2

New Market 3, Front Royal 2

Rockingham County Baseball League

Stuarts Draft 13, Broadway 3

Stuarts Draft 16, Broadway 3

Bridgewater 12, Front Royal 11

New Market 3, Broadway 1

