Local Baseball Scoreboard: July 17-18
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball scores in the Valley Baseball League and Rockingham County Baseball League for July 17-18.
July 17
Valley Baseball League: Playoffs
Grottoes 10, New Market 1
Rockingham County Baseball League
New Market 6, Blue Sox 3
July 18
Valley Baseball League: Playoffs
Woodstock 8, Winchester 1
Winchester 3, Woodstock 1
Strasburg 12, Purcellville 2
Waynesboro 3, Harrisonburg 2
New Market 3, Front Royal 2
Rockingham County Baseball League
Stuarts Draft 13, Broadway 3
Stuarts Draft 16, Broadway 3
Bridgewater 12, Front Royal 11
New Market 3, Broadway 1
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.