Local home prices continue to rise in strong seller’s market

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Home prices in the Shenandoah Valley are continuing to rise with median sales prices up ten percent from a year ago. Experts said the seller’s market will not be changing anytime soon as the demand for homes far exceeds the available inventory.

“There are so many buyers that are competing for homes that as a buyer you may make offers on three or four or five homes before you after secure a contract,” said Scott Rogers, an associate broker at Funkhouser Realty.

The increasing number of people moving to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area combined with the lack of inventory is bucking historical trends. Experts said it has created an unbalanced market that local brokers have never seen before.

“So if there were enough homes on the market for six months worth of buyers that was seen to be a balanced market, or that’s what we said just a few years ago, we’re now at a point where we have one month of inventory on the market,” said Scott Rogers.

He added that new construction will be the only way for inventory to catch up to the over-heated market. He expects prices will continue to rise at least into next year.

