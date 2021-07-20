Mother urges vaccinations after daughter dies from COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A mother who lost her adult daughter to COVID-19 is begging people to get the vaccine.

The loss was devastating, but Kimberle Jones hopes her story motivates others to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting the shot.

“Love yourself enough to take care of yourself and get the vaccine. That’s all I ask,” she said.

Jones has seen firsthand the cruelty of COVID after it struck her unvaccinated daughter.

“She was a very energetic, upbeat person,” she said.

Her daughter, 37-year-old Erica Thompson, was the mother of three boys, ages 8, 11 and 17.

She suffered from asthma, and that’s what she thought was making her feel so bad in early May.

“She said, ‘Momma, I just don’t feel good, like my chest is hurting,’” Jones said.

She eventually was admitted to SSM Saint Mary’s Hospital and tested positive for COVID.

Her condition deteriorated.

“The doctor basically called and told me that she got to go on the ventilator or she’s going to die,” Jones said.

Thompson knew she wouldn’t be able to communicate while on a ventilator so she asked her mother to sing her a song.

It would be their theme song.

“She said, ‘Sing “Beat It” by Michael Jackson.’ And I started singing to her, I started singing to her. That’s why I made that sign up there that said, ‘Beat it.’ I said, ‘Girl, we’re going to beat this. We’re going to beat it, baby,’” Jones said.

But Thompson’s condition continued to get worse.

She was transferred to Saint Louis University Hospital and put on a special heart-lung machine.

“I just watched my baby slipping away from me every day,” Jones said.

Thompson was in the hospital for a total of 50 days. She died July 4.

“My daughter was not vaccinated and I really do believe, I really do believe had she been vaccinated that she’d still be here with me today,” Jones said.

Jones wants others to avoid the pain and loss she’s enduring.

“Trust the medicine. Don’t be selfish about it. Do it for your loved one, do it for your children, you know, do it for your grandchildren,” she said.

Jones spent Friday writing an obituary and planning her daughter’s funeral.

“Don’t let this be your story because it can be avoided, it can be avoided,” she said.

Jones’ story comes as the nation is again seeing a rise in coronavirus cases.

