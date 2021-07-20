Advertisement

Pizza night a success, more than 1,000 smoke alarms checked

A youngster gets ready to enjoy his free Cici's pizza.
A youngster gets ready to enjoy his free Cici's pizza.(Credit: City of Harrisonburg (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “They call for the free pizza, we stay to make sure their smoke alarms are ready to save lives.”

The Harrisonburg Fire Department and Cici’s came together again last Wednesday for their 18th annual Free Pizza/Free Smoke Alarm event for the community.

"Pizza Night family": HFD Fire Investigator Keith Link (left) and Deputy Chief Marques Bush...
“Pizza Night family”: HFD Fire Investigator Keith Link (left) and Deputy Chief Marques Bush (right) pose for a picture after delivering a pizza and checking a family’s smoke alarms.(Credit: City of Harrisonburg (WHSV))

HFD personnel, along with a dedicated team of volunteers, hit the streets checking more than 1,000 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and delivering free pizza. HFD says the effort is a win-win for all involved.

“This event is the one of the largest the department hosts, and the impact is profound,” HFD Chief Matthew Tobia said. “Although the free pizza is enticing to most, the paramount objective is to ensure the community’s safety through prevention and risk reduction.”

In just a few hours, delivery teams accomplished the following:

  • Number of Residents checked: 348
  • Number of Smoke Alarms Checked: 1,001
  • Number of Carbon Monoxide Alarms Checked: 39
  • Number of Smoke Alarms Installed: 104
  • Number of Carbon Monoxide Alarms Installed: 39
  • Number of Smoke Alarm Batteries Replaced: 73
  • Number of Carbon Monoxide Batteries Replaced: 3

With the excitement from Pizza Night still lingering in community members’ minds, HFD wants to stress the importance of working smoke alarms.

“Seconds matter when it comes to a fire, so the advance warning provided by smoke alarms is essential to saving lives,” HFD Public Education Officer Lt. Erin Stehle said.

In addition to having working smoke alarms, HFD says it is important to know how they function, and to plan your escape making sure every member of your household is prepared. For assistance with free smoke/carbon monoxide alarms or questions about fire safety, Harrisonburg residents can call 540-432-7703.

HPD Chief Kelley Warner, City Councilman Christopher Jones and HFD Chief Matthew Tobia on...
HPD Chief Kelley Warner, City Councilman Christopher Jones and HFD Chief Matthew Tobia on their way to deliver a pizza.(Credit: City of Harrisonburg (WHSV))

