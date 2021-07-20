Advertisement

Racing returns to Colonial Downs

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW KENT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Racing has returned to Colonial Downs, and so have the spectators.

The racetrack in New Kent County opened 21 days of racing Monday afternoon.

Last year, the stands were empty during a season that was shortened because of the pandemic.

But this summer, spectators are back for races every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through September 1st.

