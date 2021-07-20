Regional COVID-19 cases steadily increasing, over 99% in unvaccinated people

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is slowly approaching nearly half of the entire population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Nearly half of the total population in the CSHD has received one dose and 46 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, but for the last 30 days, COVID-19 cases have been steadily increasing in the Northwest Virginia region, which includes the CSHD.

Because it is steady, Jordi Shelton, a spokesperson for the CSHD, said they cannot pinpoint a specific cause. It could be the Fourth of July holiday weekend, guidelines easing, or people just getting back to their normal routines.

Nearly every new case does have something in common. In the Northwest region, 99.4 percent of COVID-19 cases show up in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Shelton also said the Delta variant is popping up in the health district.

“About 7.6% of cases in the CSHD are the Delta variant,” Shelton said. “Because it’s far more contagious we could actually see a resurgence of COVID if folks continue to not get vaccinated because our unvaccinated population is large enough.”

There are several mobile vaccine clinics this week. Shelton said they give five to 50 shots at these clinics.

The CSHD is also collaborating with Augusta Health and other businesses and organizations in the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro region for several Vax the Valley events beginning Saturday, July 24 to offer free vaccines, music, food, and raffle prizes.

Vax the Valley. (CSHD)

“This is a way for us to celebrate how far we’ve come in our COVID-19 vaccine efforts and provide an opportunity to go even further and it’s open for folks who have already been vaccinated,” Shelton said.

