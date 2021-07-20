Advertisement

Richmond Behavioral Health to celebrate 25 years of service with painted mural

The mural will be completed and unveiled in early August. Open houses are RBH's campuses will...
The mural will be completed and unveiled in early August. Open houses are RBH’s campuses will begin in September 2021.(Pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - To celebrate 25 years of service, Richmond Behavioral Health (RBH) will be painting a mural at the corner of 5th and Canal Streets. A local artist named Hamilton Glass will paint the mural.

The mural will symbolize the unity of individuals and the community to promote health, wellness and recovery.

RBH serves 13,000 people in Richmond each year. According to RBH, one-third of the people served do not have Medicaid or other sources to pay for services.

The mural will be completed and unveiled in early August. Open houses are RBH’s campuses will begin in September 2021.

To learn more about TBH, click here.

