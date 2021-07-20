Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing person

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park officials took to Twitter to announce a search is underway for a missing person last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.

55-year-old Julia Christine Devlin has dark blonde hair, is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Officials say her white Lexus sedan was found on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park on Saturday, July 17.

If you have any information, please contact the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 972-4001.

Search Underway in Shenandoah National Park pic.twitter.com/9v5nw3d0DI — ShenandoahNPS (@ShenandoahNPS) July 20, 2021

