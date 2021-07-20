There’ll be consequences for unvaccinated UVA students who don’t comply with rules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students will be returning to UVA Grounds in just a few weeks. A majority of them have gotten their COVID-19 shots, but the university is now sharing what will happen if unvaccinated students coming back don’t follow the rules.

“For people who are unvaccinated, we do have certain requirements for them,” UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said. “It’s to keep them safe and to keep other unvaccinated people safe.”

Students returning to UVA who are unvaccinated will be expected to comply with masking and distancing policies.

“If you’re expected to wear a mask within the UVA community this year , that’s for your health, that’s to protect yourself, and to protect people like you who for one reason or another have not been able to get vaccinated,” Coy said.

An unvaccinated student can return to UVA if they have a medical or religious exception. They will, though, be monitored weekly.

“You’ll be expected to test for COVID-19 at least once a week, perhaps more as we get into the semester,” Coy said.

There will be consequences for unvaccinated students who don’t follow the rules.

“In the event that there are students who do not comply, and if we receive reports of that, we’re prepared to work with the students to educate them about the reasons that they’re expected to comply,” Coy said. “If we have cases of severe noncompliance, we do have other measures that we can take in order to pursue policy violations.”

The University of Virginia expects the number of vaccinated students and staff to continue to climb before the start of the semester.

