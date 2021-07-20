Advertisement

There’ll be consequences for unvaccinated UVA students who don’t comply with rules

University of Virginia (FILE)
University of Virginia (FILE)(FILE)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students will be returning to UVA Grounds in just a few weeks. A majority of them have gotten their COVID-19 shots, but the university is now sharing what will happen if unvaccinated students coming back don’t follow the rules.

“For people who are unvaccinated, we do have certain requirements for them,” UVA spokesperson Brian Coy said. “It’s to keep them safe and to keep other unvaccinated people safe.”

Students returning to UVA who are unvaccinated will be expected to comply with masking and distancing policies.

“If you’re expected to wear a mask within the UVA community this year , that’s for your health, that’s to protect yourself, and to protect people like you who for one reason or another have not been able to get vaccinated,” Coy said.

An unvaccinated student can return to UVA if they have a medical or religious exception. They will, though, be monitored weekly.

“You’ll be expected to test for COVID-19 at least once a week, perhaps more as we get into the semester,” Coy said.

There will be consequences for unvaccinated students who don’t follow the rules.

“In the event that there are students who do not comply, and if we receive reports of that, we’re prepared to work with the students to educate them about the reasons that they’re expected to comply,” Coy said. “If we have cases of severe noncompliance, we do have other measures that we can take in order to pursue policy violations.”

The University of Virginia expects the number of vaccinated students and staff to continue to climb before the start of the semester.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Health officials say the standard takes effect immediately for all new employees joining...
Valley Health announces all employees and medical workers to get vaccine
The James Madison University softball team was being honored at the Washington Nationals game...
JMU alums reflect on scary night at Nationals Park
A group of concerned residents in McGaheysville are banding together in an effort to prevent...
McGaheysville residents rallying against proposed development
HPD is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two subjects involved in a recent...
HPD investigates attempted burglary
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

Augusta Health and the health district have partnered to host an event to celebrate progress...
Doctors monitor rise in local COVID cases
Liberty University's Freedom Tower.
12 women file lawsuit against Liberty University, claiming failures of Title IX office
A newly acquired drone by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies nab a sexual...
Drone helps Virginia deputies find sexual assault suspect hiding in field
The mural will be completed and unveiled in early August. Open houses are RBH’s campuses will...
Richmond Behavioral Health to celebrate 25 years of service with painted mural