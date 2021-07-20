Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The James Madison University softball team was being honored at the Washington Nationals game...
JMU alums reflect on scary night at Nationals Park
Valley Health officials say the standard takes effect immediately for all new employees joining...
Valley Health announces all employees and medical workers to get vaccine
HPD is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two subjects involved in a recent...
HPD investigates attempted burglary
Body found in Stuarts Draft
A group of concerned residents in McGaheysville are banding together in an effort to prevent...
McGaheysville residents rallying against proposed development

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
Walensky: Delta variant now 83% of samples
Found Urn
Urn found in woman’s yard returned to family
A youngster gets ready to enjoy his free Cici's pizza.
Pizza night a success, more than 1,000 smoke alarms checked
Michael Whyte (right) was convicted of murdering Army soldier Darlene Krashoc (left), 34 years...
Man sentenced to life in 1987 murder of soldier after DNA evidence linked him to woman’s death