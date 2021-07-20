Valley business looking for help after weekend robbery

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley business is asking for the community’s help after they were robbed over the weekend of several hundred dollars worth of equipment.

Tyler Martin, the sales representative at Helmuth Builders Inc. in Harrisonburg, says their location on S. Valley Pike in front of Shenandoah Heritage Market was robbed Saturday morning.

Martin says after he realized his security cameras were disconnected he looked back on the video and found two people taking extension cords, lighting and other equipment.

“But it’s principle you know people shouldn’t feel like they can take from others and get away with it,” Martin said. “We love our community and we keep all of our buildings open so that if it’s after hours we know people who work nine to five just like us and we know they want to come look after work and this time it just kinda bit us.”

Martin says they have filed a report with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and he hopes by sharing the security footage, someone will know who the two people are.

“We had some furniture that looked like it had been staged because it was in a completely different area the day before,” he said. “A couple of tables, chairs, some chains for swings stuff like that and I don’t know if they ran out of room or energy or what but they never ended up taking that, thank goodness.”

If you have any information on the two suspects, call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800.

Tonight on @WHSVnews one Valley business is asking for the community’s help after they were robbed of several hundred dollars worth of equipment. This is a surveillance video from one of their buildings on Saturday morning. How you can help at 5 and 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/NXuS1NOT2f — John Hood (@WHSV_John) July 20, 2021

