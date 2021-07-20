Advertisement

Valley business looking for help after weekend robbery

By John Hood
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley business is asking for the community’s help after they were robbed over the weekend of several hundred dollars worth of equipment.

Tyler Martin, the sales representative at Helmuth Builders Inc. in Harrisonburg, says their location on S. Valley Pike in front of Shenandoah Heritage Market was robbed Saturday morning.

Martin says after he realized his security cameras were disconnected he looked back on the video and found two people taking extension cords, lighting and other equipment.

“But it’s principle you know people shouldn’t feel like they can take from others and get away with it,” Martin said. “We love our community and we keep all of our buildings open so that if it’s after hours we know people who work nine to five just like us and we know they want to come look after work and this time it just kinda bit us.”

Martin says they have filed a report with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and he hopes by sharing the security footage, someone will know who the two people are.

“We had some furniture that looked like it had been staged because it was in a completely different area the day before,” he said. “A couple of tables, chairs, some chains for swings stuff like that and I don’t know if they ran out of room or energy or what but they never ended up taking that, thank goodness.”

If you have any information on the two suspects, call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley Health officials say the standard takes effect immediately for all new employees joining...
Valley Health announces all employees and medical workers to get vaccine
The James Madison University softball team was being honored at the Washington Nationals game...
JMU alums reflect on scary night at Nationals Park
A group of concerned residents in McGaheysville are banding together in an effort to prevent...
McGaheysville residents rallying against proposed development
HPD is requesting assistance from the public in identifying two subjects involved in a recent...
HPD investigates attempted burglary
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

Doctors monitor rise in local COVID cases
Doctors monitor rise in local COVID cases
On the West Coast there have been reports of baby birds jumping from their nests due to the...
Virginia Wildlife Center says heat creates dangers for baby birds
Two Salvation Army volunteers brought some extra joy to the Salvation Army’s Christmas in July...
Handbell players bring Christmas joy to Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
Dr. Brewster preparing the laser therapy machine that can be rolled around his office in...
Appalachian Physical Therapy in Strasburg offering new laser treatment trial for free