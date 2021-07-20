Advertisement

Virginia Wildlife Center says heat creates dangers for baby birds

On the West Coast there have been reports of baby birds jumping from their nests due to the extreme heat, and experts say climate change is making the problem worse. The Virginia Wildlife Center says they have not seen any of these cases in the valley, but the heat can cause a number of problems for young birds.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On the west coast there have been reports of baby birds jumping from their nests due to the extreme heat. Experts say climate change is making the problem worse.

The Virginia Wildlife Center says they have not seen any of these cases in the Valley, but the heat can cause a number of problems for young birds.

“Those fledglings if they’re unprotected from the elements certainly can be affected by those really high temperatures with heat exhaustion that could possibly result in death, so the alternative is to leave the nest,” said Alex Wehrung, outreach coordinator for the Wildlife Center.

Wehrung adds that rising temperatures are causing food scarcity problems for birds as plants have started to bloom earlier in the year.

“Birds unfortunately have not adapted, biologically, as quickly, so that misalignment in food availability and young to take care of certainly presents issues,” said Wehrung.

An unidentified sickness has also taken a toll on bird populations in Virginia, the wildlife center provided more information on what you should do if you find a fallen baby bird below.

Here's what you should do if you find a baby bird.
Here's what you should do if you find a baby bird.(WHSV)

