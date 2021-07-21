Advertisement

Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.(Source: Facebook/City of Tarrant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting.

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.

Warning: This story contains a video with language that some may find offensive.

Bryant says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor.

Others are calling for his resignation.

Standing up from his council seat during a public session and referring to a Black female council member, Bryant asked: “Do we have a house (n-word) in here?”

Some in the audience gasped at his use of the phrase.

Warning: This video contains language that some may find offensive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora has been charged with murder and knowingly possessing a...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation
Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing person
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
A group of concerned residents in McGaheysville are banding together in an effort to prevent...
McGaheysville residents rallying against proposed development

Latest News

WATCH: Officer braves burning home to save family
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in...
Michael Avenatti faces embezzlement trial in California
Alabama city leader uses racial slur during council meeting
Big Bend National Park posted this image of a large black vinegaroon showing its thin "whip"...
Rains bring out whip scorpions in search of ‘food and love,’ officials say