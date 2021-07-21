Advertisement

CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized

Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department says one person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a house fire early Wednesday, July 21.

CFD says firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Crews entered the burning home and rescued one person trapped inside. Two other people had gotten out, and all three were immediately transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

One person died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The Charlottesville Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

