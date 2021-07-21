Advertisement

Foxfield Races opens ticket sales for fall event

Races at Foxfields (FILE)
Races at Foxfields (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Tickets are now on sale for the Fall Family Day Races at Foxfield.

Foxfield Races announced Wednesday, July 21, that the event is set for October 3, and that it will be at full spectator capacity.

“Families, friends, and colleagues are looking for creative and fun ways to convene and reconnect in person, and the Foxfield Races are the perfect venue,” Executive Director Kelsey Cox said in Wednesday’s announcement.

Foxfield Races says the upcoming event will also launch a long-term partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville, which will receive a portion of every ticket sold and additional philanthropic support from corporate sponsors.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora has been charged with murder and knowingly possessing a...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation
Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing person
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
Video taken from one building Saturday night.
Valley business looking for help after weekend burglary

Latest News

The state Office of Medical Cannabis will conduct the event next Monday at the...
Public event set in WVa for medical cannabis registration
Tickets on sale now for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Friendly City Fortune
Sport climbing makes Olympic debut
Sport climbing making Olympic debut
Salvation Army "Christmas in July" Fundraiser
Salvation Army "Christmas in July" Fundraiser