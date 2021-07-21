Harrisonburg Citizen Academy returns next month

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Citizen Academy is now accepting applications of people interested in learning more about the city’s government and services provided by several departments.

Over the course of the 13-week program, you can learn the ins and outs of every city department.

“People who are just interested in knowing how the city works, how trash is collected, how we get water out to you, how the bus service works,” Michael Parks, who will facilitate the program, said. “We will stop at every department and give people the chance to ask every question they have and really have a hands-on impact with each of those departments.”

The classes will take place each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first class is expected to be Thursday, Aug. 26, and then would end on Tuesday, Dec. 14 with a graduation ceremony in front of Harrisonburg City Council.

“It’s something our departments really enjoy because it gives them a chance to show off the many services that they offer and some unique things that not everyone may know about,” Parks said.

He added that it is a great opportunity for a Harrisonburg resident who may be interested in a city leadership role, like running for City Council or serving on a city board or commission.

Up to 25 people will be accepted to the program on a first-come, first-served basis. Parks said the program fills up quickly, so interested applicants should inquire immediately.

All applications for the 2021 session must be received in the City Manager’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. Applications should be emailed to Michael.Parks@harrisonburgva.gov or mailed to Michael Parks, Harrisonburg City Hall, 409 South Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

You can fill out an application online or pick up a paper copy at Harrisonburg City Hall.

