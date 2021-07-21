Advertisement

Judge orders removal of confederate statue

A circuit court judge has ordered the removal of a confed5rae statue that stands near the...
A circuit court judge has ordered the removal of a confed5rae statue that stands near the Roanoke County Courthouse.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A circuit court judge has ordered the removal of a confederate statue that stands near the Roanoke County Courthouse.

Judge Charles Dorsey entered the order on July 8, calling for the memorial to be removed by the end of the year.

The court certified that “the continued presence of the confederate monument in its present location... and with its present content, obstructs the proper administration of justice.”

The statue honoring confederate soldiers stands in front of the old Roanoke County courthouse, now an academic building on the Roanoke College campus. But the monument and the land underneath it belong to Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jason Peters said county leaders will not make a quick decision.

“This is a monument that is owned by Roanoke County citizens,” Peters told WDBJ7 Tuesday morning. “And I think we’re going to want their input, because again we represent all 94,000 people in Roanoke County. So we’re looking forward to that conversation with our public, and getting direction from them as well.”

State law, amended in 2020, allows local governments to remove, relocate or contextualize monuments, reframing their presentation to the public.

Peters said Roanoke County has made no decision to do any of that.

But he said he’s hopeful, the board can resolve the issue by the end of this year, or ealry next year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora has been charged with murder and knowingly possessing a...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation
Valley Health officials say the standard takes effect immediately for all new employees joining...
Valley Health announces all employees and medical workers to get vaccine
The James Madison University softball team was being honored at the Washington Nationals game...
JMU alums reflect on scary night at Nationals Park
A group of concerned residents in McGaheysville are banding together in an effort to prevent...
McGaheysville residents rallying against proposed development
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

2019 Harrisonburg Citizen Academy graduating class.
Harrisonburg Citizen Academy returns next month
Rockingham County Public Schools bus.
Rockingham County school board continues growth discussion due to anticipated urban development
Coalition hopes to make high drug prices an issue in the fall campaign
Racing returned to Colonial Downs this week, as the track opened 21 days of thoroughbred horse...
Racing returns to Colonial Downs