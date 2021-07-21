Page Co. Sheriff’s Office makes 3 arrests in alleged stolen property investigation

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Sheriff Chad Cubbage took to Facebook Wednesday to announce that on July 20, 2021, investigators with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Virginia State Police Tac-Team, executed a search warrant on Hawksbill Drive in Stanley, in reference to an on-going investigation involving alleged stolen property.

Cubbage says during the execution of the search warrant, three individuals were arrested and charged with the following;

Chad Parsell (34) – Petit Larceny, Vandalism to a Vehicle, Possession of Schedule I/II Drug, Possession of a Firearm after being convicted of a felony

David Parsell (57) – Possession of Schedule I/II Drug

Sarah Comer (34) - Possession of Schedule I/II Drug

“I would like to thank all of the investigators and deputies for their hard work and dedication in this investigation, as well as the officers with our partner agencies, for sharing intelligence information and their assistance,” Cubbage wrote. “I would also like to thank the citizens for the various tips that are still pouring in. The cooperative efforts are what helps to solve these cases.”

Sheriff Cubbage added a reminder that all individuals are innocent until proven guilty, and that this investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are pending.

