Public event set in WVa for medical cannabis registration

The state Office of Medical Cannabis will conduct the event next Monday at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions can register with the state at an upcoming public event for medical cannabis products.

The state Office of Medical Cannabis will conduct the event next Monday at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.  

The Department of Health and Human Resources says appointments are strongly encouraged.

Patients must have already seen a registered physician and bring a certification form, either a driver’s license, state identification or passport, and proof of residency such as a utility bill or voter registration card.

Patients also can use a state website to sign up. The fee for the state card is $50.

