Advertisement

Sport climbing making Olympic debut

Sport climbing makes Olympic debut
Sport climbing makes Olympic debut(Lester Zook)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

For the first time, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is bringing sport climbing to this summer’s Olympic Games in Toyko.

There will be two separate events for men and women while the competition will span three disciplines of climbing: lead climbing, speed climbing, and bouldering. Forty athletes will throw on their climbing gear in Toyko for the first Olympic sport climbing event starting in early August.

Local adventure leader and owner of Wild GUYde Adventures, Lester Zook, shared his passion for climbing along with his excitement for the future of the sport in Harrisonburg in beyond.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora has been charged with murder and knowingly possessing a...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation
Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing person
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
A group of concerned residents in McGaheysville are banding together in an effort to prevent...
McGaheysville residents rallying against proposed development

Latest News

Stuarts Draft vs. Broadway
Local Baseball Scoreboard: July 17-20
Quin Houff shared his training, mental health, and NASCAR career goals.
Part 2: An Afternoon with Quin Houff
Quin Houff shared a glimpse into his life off the NASCAR track.
Part 1: An Afternoon with Quin Houff
Local Baseball Highlights: Friday, July 16
Local Baseball Highlights: Friday, July 16