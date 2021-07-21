Advertisement

Tickets on sale now for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Friendly City Fortune

(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s annual Friendly City Fortune is back with $250,000 in prizes and only 5,000 tickets.

For several years, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has hosted the Friendly City Fortune benefitting not only the beautification of downtown but the small business community as well.

Those interested in purchasing a ticket to the raffle have until the morning of July 31 to buy them online. If you are hoping to get a ticket in person, you have until the close of business on July 29.

Prizes include cars, trucks, cash prizes and even vacations.

One winner will even receive tickets to the 2022 Red Wing Festival and a premium campsite package.

“Someone wins a prize that is exciting for them and we are able to raise money, so that is exciting for our communities, in a lot of ways it has not changed but we always try to keep it fresh with different prizes. All the proceeds always go to something great happening in downtown,” executive director of HDR, Andrea Dono, said.

Tickets are $100 for two entries and for four hours, nearly 50 prizes will be given away.

Find more information on the Friendly City Fortune by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora has been charged with murder and knowingly possessing a...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation
Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing person
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
A group of concerned residents in McGaheysville are banding together in an effort to prevent...
McGaheysville residents rallying against proposed development

Latest News

The state Office of Medical Cannabis will conduct the event next Monday at the...
Public event set in WVa for medical cannabis registration
Races at Foxfields (FILE)
Foxfield Races opens ticket sales for fall event
Sport climbing makes Olympic debut
Sport climbing making Olympic debut
Salvation Army "Christmas in July" Fundraiser
Salvation Army "Christmas in July" Fundraiser