Advertisement

VDH launches Healthy Back-to-school website

Healthy Back to School Website
Healthy Back to School Website(Virginia Department of Health)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health, partnering with the Virginia Department of Education, launched a Healthy Back-to-School website that provides information and recommendations about COVID-19, vaccines and other health resources.

The website provides a checklist for students returning back to school and other important information about vaccine recommendations and requirements for students. Information from the Virginia Department of Education about COVID-19 in schools is also provided.

Parents can request copies of their child’s vaccinations records from the website as well.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora has been charged with murder and knowingly possessing a...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation
Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing person
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
Video taken from one building Saturday night.
Valley business looking for help after weekend burglary

Latest News

Hope To was personally greeted by Gov. Justice and Babydog at the Governor’s Mansion in...
Another West Virginian wins new truck through Do it for Babydog Vaccination Sweepstakes
Scene of a fatal house fire along Cherry Avenue in Charlottesville.
CFD: Cherry Ave. house fire claims 1 life, 2 others hospitalized
The state Office of Medical Cannabis will conduct the event next Monday at the...
Public event set in WVa for medical cannabis registration
Tickets on sale now for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Friendly City Fortune