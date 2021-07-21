VDH launches Healthy Back-to-school website

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health, partnering with the Virginia Department of Education, launched a Healthy Back-to-School website that provides information and recommendations about COVID-19, vaccines and other health resources.

The website provides a checklist for students returning back to school and other important information about vaccine recommendations and requirements for students. Information from the Virginia Department of Education about COVID-19 in schools is also provided.

Parents can request copies of their child’s vaccinations records from the website as well.

Check out the new Healthy Back to School website! Lots of info and recommendations about COVID-19, immunizations and other health resources for your children, including our Back to School checklists for the new school year. #HealthyBacktoSchool @VDHgov https://t.co/27X5YdhXjw pic.twitter.com/ASLXSEDvYX — VDOE News (@VDOE_News) July 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.