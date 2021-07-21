VDOT: Motorists can expect delays on I-81 S due to tractor trailer crash

SHENANDOAH CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, on I-81 at MM 268 in Shenandoah County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

VDOT says all South lanes are closed and traffic backups are approximately 2.5 miles.

