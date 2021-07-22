Advertisement

4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors

From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne Alan Sims have been charged for online solicitation of minors.(Source: Staunton Police Department (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Staunton PD says the following individuals were arrested with the assistance of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on the following charges:

23-year-old Trevor Alan Kathan of Lynchburg has been charged with five counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

33-year-old Aaron Delonte Ferguson of Heathsville has been charged with nine counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 and one count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor.

49-year-old Patrick Allen Wilt of Staunton has been charged with five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15.

48-year-old Dwayne Allen Sims of Rockingham has been charged with ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia
Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday,...
Feature film shooting in Staunton
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an...
Augusta Co. Sherriff’s Office looking for suspect involved in catalytic converter larceny

Latest News

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to contact WPD.
WPD investigates catalytic converter theft
Page County ECC announces 911 lines down
Kings Dominion Roller Coaster
Kings Dominion expands season with Summer Bonus Days
Sections of Lake Anna are seeing high levels of bacteria (Source: NBC12)
Virginia Dept. of Health updates Lake Anna advisory