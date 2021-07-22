Advertisement

Applications open for Virginia’s Beehive Distribution Program

(Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
(Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Here’s a golden opportunity If you want to give Mother Nature a boost and help some honeybees in your backyard.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting applications for its Beehive Distribution Program until August 4.

The program provides equipment for the construction of new beehives. Virginians who are 18 years of age or older at the time an application is submitted are eligible to receive up to three beehive units per year.

Recipients will be selected at random this sweet deal.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
Julia Devlin
New updates about missing UVA lecturer from Charlottesville
The Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education have released new...
New mask guidance for return to classroom in Virginia
From left to right: Trevor Alan Kathan, Aaron Delonte Ferguson, Patrick Allen White, and Dwayne...
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors
Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday,...
Feature film shooting in Staunton

Latest News

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County schools likely to require masks in school this fall
Evening Weather Forecast 7/22/2021
Mary Baldwin asks students to submit vaccination status
Staunton announces pride festival for October
4 Virginia men arrested for online solicitation of minors