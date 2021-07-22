Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sherriff’s Office looking for suspect involved in catalytic converter larceny

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an...
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual and vehicle involved in a Catalytic Converter Larceny(Augusta County Sheriff’s Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual and vehicle involved in a Catalytic Converter Larceny in the 1800 block of Eastside Hwy in Crimora.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle is improperly registered and is being operated by one male suspect.

If anyone has any information about the identity of this individual or vehicle contact Investigator Chandler at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora has been charged with murder and knowingly possessing a...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation
Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing person
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday,...
Feature film shooting in Staunton

Latest News

Evening Weather Forecast
Evening Weather Forecast
Middle River Regional Jail inmate mail goes digital in August
Middle River Regional Jail inmate mail goes digital in August
New transportation option for Valley commuters to hit the road September 1
New transportation option for Valley commuters to hit the road September 1
Pendleton County asking for community feedback on broadband internet
Pendleton County asking for community feedback on broadband internet