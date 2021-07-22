Augusta Co. Sherriff’s Office looking for suspect involved in catalytic converter larceny

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual and vehicle involved in a Catalytic Converter Larceny in the 1800 block of Eastside Hwy in Crimora.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle is improperly registered and is being operated by one male suspect.

If anyone has any information about the identity of this individual or vehicle contact Investigator Chandler at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

