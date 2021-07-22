Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg is back for 2021!

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After taking a break in 2020 because of the pandemic, one of the Valley’s biggest events of the year is coming back this November.

Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg is happening Sunday, November 14. Seven local “stars” from the community will be learning a ballroom dance and work to raise thousands of dollars, with hopes to win the top prize.

“We missed it so much last year, we realized how much we all enjoyed it,” said Delores Jameson, executive director of HRCDCC. “I think even the community missed it. We’re super excited to get started again, and have the community support and rally around us.”

All money raised goes to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center, as they get ready to make the finishing touches on their new building in Downtown Harrisonburg. The non-profit day care is celebrating 50 years serving the local community. This will be the 11th DWTS of the ‘Burg event. Over the last ten years, the event has raised thousands of dollars for the daycare.

Another familiar face from WHSV will be hitting the dance floor as one of the “stars.” Stay tuned to find out who!

