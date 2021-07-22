Harrisonburg police and fire departments take part in active shooter training

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg police and fire departments joined forces with other local agencies Wednesday to hold active shooter training.

Sgt. Daniel Claxton with the Harrisonburg Police Department said this is an annual training, which he said they take very seriously.

“We always want to prepare our officers with the skill set they would need in any given situation. The learning shouldn’t occur in real life, the learning should occur in training,” Claxton said.

Claxton said there is a classroom component and then hands-on training to practice responding to these situations.

Robert Hilley with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said tactics for active shooter scenarios have adapted over the years as different situations have unfolded across the country.

“If we had an event like that in Harrisonburg, we know that we are not immune to that. There is violence all over the world right now, all over the country. This could be something that happens in our community and we want to be prepared for it,” Hilley said.

Training will continue in the coming days.

