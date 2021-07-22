Advertisement

Harrisonburg police and fire departments take part in active shooter training

This is an annual training to practice responding to active shooter situations.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg police and fire departments joined forces with other local agencies Wednesday to hold active shooter training.

Sgt. Daniel Claxton with the Harrisonburg Police Department said this is an annual training, which he said they take very seriously.

“We always want to prepare our officers with the skill set they would need in any given situation. The learning shouldn’t occur in real life, the learning should occur in training,” Claxton said.

Claxton said there is a classroom component and then hands-on training to practice responding to these situations.

Robert Hilley with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said tactics for active shooter scenarios have adapted over the years as different situations have unfolded across the country.

“If we had an event like that in Harrisonburg, we know that we are not immune to that. There is violence all over the world right now, all over the country. This could be something that happens in our community and we want to be prepared for it,” Hilley said.

Training will continue in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four used car dealers have been permanently blocked from selling vehicles in West Virginia...
Court order shuts down West Virginia used car dealerships
41-year-old Dwayne Lee White of Crimora has been charged with murder and knowingly possessing a...
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in homicide investigation
Julia Christine Devlin was last seen in Charlottesville on Wednesday, July 14.
Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing person
Sarah Elizabeth Rohrbaugh was last seen in her Crimora home July 19, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
Lysandra Petersson directs her movie, 500 Fireflies on Nelson St. in Staunton, VA, on Tuesday,...
Feature film shooting in Staunton

Latest News

Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office makes 3 arrests in alleged stolen property investigation
Page Co. Sheriff’s Office makes 3 arrests in alleged stolen property investigation
McGaheysville residents continue to voice concerns over proposed housing development
McGaheysville residents continue to voice concerns over proposed housing development
Harrisonburg police and fire departments take part in active shooter training
Harrisonburg police and fire departments take part in active shooter training
Money
Virginia expected to receive $530 million from opioid distributors, manufacturer